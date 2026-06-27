Bite of Seattle is back for the summer!
Bite of Seattle
July 24 – 26 | 11:00am – 8:00pm PT
Seattle Center Campus
FREE Admission
PNW’s biggest food festival takes over Seattle Center on July 24-26, 2026.
Bite of Seattle is three days of food, live performances, and the kind of energy that only happens when the whole city shows up to eat together.
Learn more here: Bite of Seattle
Show up when you can. Wander the stalls. Try something you’ve never heard of. Catch live performances by local artists.
Seattle! Bring your appetite. Come as you are.
See you there!
Plan your visit: Getting Here
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