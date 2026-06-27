Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3004225

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2026 @ 1044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means

ACCUSED: Damian Baker

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH

VICTIM: Juvenile

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2026, at approximately 1044 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a reported threatening incident that occurred at a residence on VT Route 14 in the Town of Williamstown. Through investigation, it was discovered that Damian Baker (20) of Hinsdale, NH, threatened to inflict injury to a juvenile through a series of text messages. On 06/26/2026, Baker was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division on August 5, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.