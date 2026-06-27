Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2026 @ 1044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means
ACCUSED: Damian Baker
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH
VICTIM: Juvenile
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2026, at approximately 1044 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a reported threatening incident that occurred at a residence on VT Route 14 in the Town of Williamstown. Through investigation, it was discovered that Damian Baker (20) of Hinsdale, NH, threatened to inflict injury to a juvenile through a series of text messages. On 06/26/2026, Baker was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division on August 5, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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