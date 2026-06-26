Understanding Seattle’s Discrimination Laws

Whether you live in, work in, or are visiting, Seattle’s discrimination laws can protect you from discrimination in the workplace, housing, public places, and contracting. These laws help us build a more inclusive city where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and feel they belong.

The Seattle Office for Civil Rights (SOCR) upholds these protections within Seattle city limits by investigating and resolving discrimination complaints.

What is Discrimination?

Discrimination is when you are harmed and treated differently from others in a similar situation based on a protected class. We investigate and resolve discrimination complaints that include over twenty protected classes including gender identity, political ideology, citizenship and immigration status, pregnancy outcomes, and caste.

Seattle’s laws also protect people from harassment like slurs or threats based on their race, gender, disability, or other identities that are protected by law.

Where do Seattle’s discrimination laws apply?

Protections areas include employment, housing, public places, contracting, Closed Captioning in Public Areas, the All-Gender Restrooms law, and the Ban on Providing Conversion Therapy to Minors.

Who can seek help?

Anyone who has experienced discrimination under Seattle’s laws can contact our office. Examples include:

Employees and job applicants

Renters and tenants

Homeowners and homebuyers

Customers, clients, and patrons of a business

People who access a City service or program

What happens after a complaint is filed?

Each complaint is reviewed to determine if it falls within Seattle’s jurisdiction and whether it violates Seattle law.

If a complaint qualifies, it goes through our Office’s process that can include investigations, information gathering, and opportunities to find a resolution. If a complaint cannot be investigated, we can refer you to another agency for help.

Are the details of complaints available to the public?

We are committed to reviewing complaints fairly. To protect the integrity of the process and privacy of those involved, we may not be able to comment on or provide details regarding individual complaints or any matters that are currently under review.

Records of complaints held by our office are subject to the Washington Public Records Act (RCW 42.56). However, complainants may request the non-disclosure of identifiable information.

Need more information?

Learn more about our work to advance civil rights and the laws we enforce on our website.

If you believe you have been discriminated against in Seattle, file a complaint on the SOCR complaint portal.

For media inquiries, contact Lenee Son at lenee.son@seattle.gov