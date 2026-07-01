NEWS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact: Joint Information Center, eoc.pio@seattle.gov (206) 233-5072 Joint Information Center Activated For World Cup Belgium vs. Senegal Seattle 7-1-2026 – The City of Seattle activated its Joint Information Center at 8 a.m. to support operations related to the Belgium vs. Senegal world Cup game. Public information officers are available to answer media inquiries at (206) 233-5072

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