New Exhibit: We the People of Seattle

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, SMA is presenting the exhibition We the People of Seattle: America at 250. The free display, which is open to all members of the public, is now on view in the Seattle Municipal Tower Gallery on the 3rd floor.

Records on display highlight instances of civic action in Seattle’s history. The exhibition includes photographs, letters, maps, moving images, audio recordings, and ephemera illustrating issues and events in the city’s past where community voices impacted the conversation and even the final outcome. Visitors can scan QR codes to explore videos and online resources related to each topic.

Archives, museums, and civic groups across the country are participating in nationwide America 250 programming, highlighting their own part of the national story. The Society of American Archivists has created a portal of documents from a variety of institutions to highlight the full range of America’s documentary heritage. SMA is one of the many archives and museums participating in this initiative.

The local SMA exhibition focuses on how community involvement in decision making has changed Seattle. Through records from the archives, visitors will hear from not just elected officials, but neighbors who spoke at city council meetings, activists who fought for change, and everyday citizens who shaped policy through participation. SMA’s mission is to ensure that these community voices are preserved and heard across generations.

The exhibition will be on view in the Seattle Municipal Tower until September 30. SMA staff will be tabling in the gallery on July 8 from 10:00 to 2:00 – stop by to say hi, pick up some archives swag, and check out the exhibit!