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Every Other Week Recycling Updates

As previously announced, every other week recycling collection will begin on Monday, June 29.

MEGA will begin with "A" Week starting Monday, June 29. "B" Week recycling collection will begin on Monday, July 6.

To find out whether your address is assigned to A Week or B Week, please use the link below. We just received the finalized collection list from the trash company today. While many assignments remain the same, there have been a few adjustments. If you previously checked your recycling week, please check the list again to verify your assignment.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we transition to the new recycling schedule.

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Every Other Week Recycling Updates

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