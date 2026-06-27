State Forester Signs Order Banning Fireworks Statewide

Linked to the signed order

SALT LAKE CITY (June 26, 2026) – Jamie Barnes, the State Forester for the state of Utah, has issued a statewide order to ban fireworks in accordance with the executive order signed by Governor Spencer Cox.

“This year we are seeing more fires start due to the dry vegetation. These fires are starting closer to homes and communities,” said Jamie Barnes, the Director and State Forester for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “One human-caused fire is one too many. Through this ban, we are working with cities and towns to make sure all residents can celebrate the July 4th holiday in a safe manner”

This order comes as Utah is experiencing one of the most severe wildfire seasons in recent history, fueled by historic drought conditions. Over the past week, the state has seen an increase in wildfire starts, with each fire showing unprecedented fire behavior. These wildfire starts have stretched the state’s wildland firefighting capabilities.

On June 25, Governor Cox issued an executive order that enables the State Forester to prohibit fireworks statewide during the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

With this order, municipalities have the option, in consultation with the mayor and fire chief, to designate areas where fireworks may be discharged in their communities and have the ban lifted. This provides municipalities the ability to adapt to the changing conditions within the state, which have created a tinderbox of combustible fuels.

This holiday season, individuals are encouraged to forgo personal firework displays and celebrate by attending one of the many professional shows offered by cities and towns across the state.

Those wishing to celebrate July 4th spark-free can do so at one of Utah’s 46 state parks. On July 4th, visitors will receive a special bounce-back offer. The offer is good for one free day-use admission at any Utah state park between Monday, August 3, and Thursday, August 6.

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