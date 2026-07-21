Utah State Forester’s Order Enabling Municipalities to Request Expanded Restrictions on Fireworks within Municipal Borders

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Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, coupled with Governor Cox’s Executive Order 2026-04 declaring a state of emergency in the State of Utah due to the imminent threat of a fire disaster caused by the July fireworks season, and in consultation with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, the State Forester has determined additional measures must be continued to prevent the ignition of forest and rangeland fires.

However, because there has been sporadic improvement in various geographic regions within the State due to monsoonal rains and increased levels of humidity, increased flexibility on the local and municipal levels is warranted. This Order will detail present conditions and provide procedural protocols to any municipality desiring to take advantage of the restrictions contained in Executive Order 2026-04.

Findings

Pursuant to Utah Code§ 65A-8-212, the State Forester finds the following:

On June 26, 2026, the State Forester issued an Order banning fireworks within municipal boundaries except for any “municipally designated areas” jointly determined by a municipality’s mayor and fire chief. Although the wildfire conditions warranting a statewide fireworks ban still exist generally, there are exceptions within the State of Utah where recent storms and increased humidity levels have lessened wildfire risk. Accordingly, a statewide fireworks ban, inclusive of prohibiting the discharge of fireworks within municipal boundaries, is not necessary for the Pioneer Day Holiday. While a statewide firework ban is not necessary, there are still many locations in the State that meet the “extremely hazardous conditions” outlined in Utah Code§ 65A-8-212. Moreover, although there has been sporadic improvement to the wildfire conditions within several geographic regions of the State, based on the amount of wildfires presently occurring throughout the United States, the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) elevated the National Preparedness to Level 5, further straining local, state and national wildland firefighting resources. One of the purposes of this Order is for the State Forester to seek and obtain additional input from municipal mayors and fire chiefs about areas within the State that have seen improvement based on recent weather patterns and those areas that remain in the “extremely hazardous conditions” category. Because of varied wildfire conditions occurring within the State of Utah, municipalities should have the flexibility to either allow the discharge of fireworks within any preexisting “municipally designated areas” fireworks maps (or outside of any existing wildland urban interface maps) or to request the State Forester to issue an Order, under Executive Order 2026-04, to prohibit fireworks within the boundaries of the requesting political subdivision. Current wildfire conditions warrant localized control and flexibility.

Order

Based on the aforementioned findings, the State Forester issues the following Order: