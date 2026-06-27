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Forum on hospital capacity management set for July

The inaugural Hospital Capacity Management Leadership Forum, tailored to hospital and health system leaders responsible for hospital flow, will be held July 11-12 in Denver. Clinical, operational and capacity professionals will gather for discussions on physician engagement, throughput and performance. The event will be hosted by the AHA’s Hospital Capacity Management Consortium. LEARN MORE

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Forum on hospital capacity management set for July

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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