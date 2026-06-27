CDC finds ED visits for suspected suicide attempts highest among adolescents

Emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts from 2021-2025 were highest among adolescents age 12-17 at 24.8%, according to a report released June 25 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That age group also had the highest proportion of ED visits for suspected suicide attempts at 82.2 per 10,000 visits. Overall, 60.3% of ED visits for suspected suicide attempts were by women, while men consisted of 39.5% of such visits. The proportion of total ED visits decreased from 2021-2025, with adolescents age 12-17 and adolescent females having the largest decreases. Visit proportions increased among adults older than 26.

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