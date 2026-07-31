CMS finalizes payment updates and coverage changes for IRFs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 30 released the fiscal year 2027 final rule for inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The rule will increase payments by 2.3% overall, which includes a 3.2% market basket update reduced by a 0.9 percentage point productivity adjustment. In addition, CMS updated the outlier threshold, which it says will increase overall payments by 0.4% in FY 2027.

CMS also finalized two changes to the IRF coverage requirements. This includes a requirement that therapies be initiated within 36 hours of admission to the IRF and an initial interdisciplinary team meeting be held within four days of admission to the IRF. CMS did not finalize a third proposal that would have required the patient’s current functional status be documented on the preadmission screening. For the IRF Quality Reporting Program, CMS finalized a shortened timeframe for submitting program data.

Changes are generally effective Oct. 1, 2026. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with additional information.