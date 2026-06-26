Healey-Driscoll Administration Celebrates Major Upgrades at Kendall/MIT Station

Governor Maura Healey today joined the MBTA, BXP, MIT Investment Management Company (MITIMCO), the Cambridge Redevelopment Authority and local leaders to celebrate the completion of major improvements at Kendall/MIT Station on the Red Line and highlight how partnerships between the public and private sectors are helping to modernize the MBTA and strengthen Massachusetts' economy.



Serving one of the world's leading innovation districts, Kendall/MIT Station connects thousands of workers, students, researchers and visitors to jobs, businesses and educational opportunities every day.



The renovated station entrances provide riders with safer, more accessible and modern access to one of the busiest transit stations in Massachusetts. The project was made possible through a partnership between the MBTA, MIT, BXP and the Cambridge Redevelopment Authority, demonstrating how public-private collaboration can improve transportation infrastructure while supporting continued economic growth.



"Every day, thousands of people rely on Kendall/MIT Station to get to work, class, medical appointments and home to their families," said Governor Maura Healey. "These improvements will make those trips safer, more reliable, and will create a better experience for everyone who passes through this station. This project shows what's possible when government, businesses and community partners work together to invest in modern transportation infrastructure that supports housing, jobs and economic growth. We're grateful to MIT, BXP, the Cambridge Redevelopment Authority and the MBTA for their partnership in making these improvements possible."



"Kendall Square is one of the world's leading centers of innovation, and it deserves a transit system that reflects that," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "These improvements make it easier for people to get where they need to go while strengthening one of Massachusetts' most important economic engines. This partnership is a great example of how we can work together to deliver better infrastructure and stronger communities."

The improvements include fully renovated inbound and outbound station entrances with new elevators, escalators, stairways and upgraded public spaces, making the station easier to access for riders of all abilities.



“I want to thank MIT and BXP for partnering with the MBTA to renovate the inbound and outbound headhouses at Kendall/MIT Station. These headhouses are the front door to Kendall Square and the front door to the MBTA system for everyone who lives, works, studies, and visits,” said Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we look forward to building on successes like Kendall Square and fostering more partnerships and transit-oriented development throughout the MBTA system, because when transit thrives, communities and entire regions thrive.”

Read the full press release.