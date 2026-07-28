Governor Healey Announces New MBTA Affordability Initiatives, Extends Commuter Rail Savings Through Fall

Governor Healey today announced a series of new MBTA pilot programs designed to make public transportation more affordable, flexible and easier to use. Beginning this fall, the MBTA will launch three new pilot programs while also extending two popular Commuter Rail affordability programs through November. Governor Healey greeted riders at the Belmont Commuter Rail station this morning and rode the commuter rail downtown to raise awareness for these affordability initiatives.



“Every day, we're looking for new ways to lower costs and make it easier for people to choose public transportation,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These new fare pilots and the extension of our commuter rail savings will put money back in people's pockets while giving more riders the flexibility they need to get to work, school and everywhere in between.”



“We want public transportation to be the easiest and most affordable choice for more people,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Whether you're commuting to work, running errands or spending time with family, these fare pilots and continued commuter rail savings will help riders save money while giving them more flexibility to get where they need to go.”



“Affordability and ease of use are two things that move people towards utilizing public transportation,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Over the past three years, we have been improving service, reliability, safety, and have been making the MBTA more affordable through programs like the Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program. It is my hope for more people to get onboard and to enjoy the transportation possibilities that the MBTA can offer through its network.”



This fall, the MBTA will launch three fare pilots:



Expanded 2-Hour “Unlimited” Transfer Window: Currently, subway and bus riders can transfer only two times within a two-hour time window and pay the cost of the highest-priced service. There are other limitations as well: riders may only receive the free transfer when travelling between modes, like from subway to bus, for example, and only between different numbered bus routes. Under the expanded two-hour "unlimited" transfers pilot, riders will only pay the highest fare incurred during a two-hour window when taking subway, bus, or ferry trips. Riders can make a practically unlimited number of transfers during that period, but they must use the same form of payment between modes for transfers to apply. For example, a rider could take a bus to the subway, run errands and return home within two hours while paying just one subway fare instead of multiple fares throughout the trip. The pilot is designed to reduce complexity and make it easier for riders to travel throughout the MBTA system. It will begin on September 1 and continue for six months. Elimination of Higher Express Bus Fares: Currently, seven routes out of the MBTA's 150+ routes charge higher rates ($4.25 full fare / $2.10 reduced) for express bus service. This pilot initiative will eliminate higher premium rates for express bus route segments and charge only local bus fare ($1.70 full fare / $0.85 reduced) for any MBTA bus. This will save a rider who commutes to work on an express bus nearly $500 over the pilot period. This pilot does not apply to the SL 1, 2, 3, and W routes. This pilot will begin on September 1 and continue for six months. Car-Free Seniors: In partnership with the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), the MBTA will offer free fares to Massachusetts residents age 75 and older who no longer drive. This pilot allows any Massachusetts resident aged 75 or above who holds a Massachusetts ID card and not a driver's license to obtain a free-fare credential that applies across all of the MBTA's bus, subway, ferry and Commuter Rail services. The pilot start date will be announced this fall.

Commuter Rail Savings Extended Through November

Following strong participation in the MBTA's Commuter Rail Summer Promotions, Governor Healey is extending two popular Commuter Rail affordability programs through November 2026:

50 percent off monthly Commuter Rail passes for September, October and November.

$1 Weekend Companion Fare, allowing monthly pass holders to bring one companion on weekend trips for just $1 each way.



The MBTA will continue to offer all Summer Savings programs through the end of August, including Free Summer Fridays and expanded weekend travel for monthly pass holders. Free Summer Fridays will conclude as scheduled at the end of August due to anticipated high seasonal ridership during the fall.

The Summer Savings program has already delivered strong results. The MBTA has seen approximately a 50 percent increase in Commuter Rail ridership on Fridays in June compared to May, and riders have taken more than 6,200 companion trips during the first six weekends of the program.

This has been a strong summer for the MBTA, with major events like the World Cup and Sail Boston bringing more riders to the system and helping drive increased Commuter Rail ridership and revenue. Building on that momentum, Governor Healey is continuing to invest in initiatives that make public transportation more affordable, flexible and easier to use year-round.

More information about the Fall Fare Pilots can be found at mbta.com/FallFarePilots.