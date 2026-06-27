Judicial Appointments 6.26.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 14 Superior Court Judges: one interim appointment in El Dorado County, one interim appointment in Los Angeles County, one interim appointment in San Diego County, three in Los Angeles County, two in Orange County, one in Santa Barbara County, two in Santa Clara County, two in San Diego County, and one in Stanislaus County.

El Dorado County Superior Court

Stephanie Shirkey, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the El Dorado County Superior Court. Shirkey has served as a Lead Attorney at the Third District Court of Appeal since 2023. She served as a Senior Research Attorney at the Sacramento County Superior Court from 2021 to 2023. Shirkey served as an In-House Counsel at the California Department of Health Care Services from 2020 to 2021. She worked as a Senior Policy and Compliance Counsel at the California Apartment Association from 2019 to 2020. Shirkey worked as the Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at the California Association of Health Plans from 2018 to 2019. She served as a Deputy and Principal Deputy Legislative Counsel at the Office of Legislative Counsel from 2006 to 2018. Shirkey received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Vicki Ashworth. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2027. Shirkey is registered as No Party Preference.

Los Angeles Superior Court

Irene Lee, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lee has served as a Special Assistant at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office since 2025. She served as a Deputy County Counsel at the Los Angeles County Counsel’s Office from 2021to 2025. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2021. Lee received a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christina Hill. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2027. Lee is a Democrat.

Leah Boucek, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. She has served as a Commissioner at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2023. Boucek has been an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Diego School of Law since 2020. She served multiple roles at the San Diego County Superior Court, including as a Family Law Facilitator from 2018 to 2023 and as a Staff Attorney from 2014 to 2018. She worked as the Director of Gift and Estate Design at Turning Point from 2011 to 2014. Boucek worked as an Associate at the Law Office of Sandra L. Mayberry from 2006 to 2011. She was a Sole Practitioner at the Law Office of Leah M. Boucek from 1998 to 2006. Boucek worked as an Associate at McDougal Love Eckis & Grindle from 1995 to 1998. Boucek received a Juris Doctor degree from California Western School of Law. Effective July 6, 2026, she will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Earl Maas. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2027. Boucek is registered without party preference.

Los Angeles Superior Court

Haaris Syed, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Syed has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2026. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles Public Defender’s Office from 2005 to 2026. He worked as an Associate at Augustini & Wheeler from 2004 to 2005. Syed received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Keith H. Borjon. Syed is a Democrat.

Jennifer Lee, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lee has served as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court since 2021, where she also served as a Commissioner from 2019 to 2021. Lee worked as Security Counsel at Apple from 2018 to 2019. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2018 and as a Deputy City Attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in 2002. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office from 2001 to 2002. Lee worked as a Staff Attorney at Legal Aid of Marin in 2000. She served as Deputy Public Defender at the Pennsylvania Centre County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 1999. Lee received a Juris Doctor degree from the Pennsylvania State University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Chestopher L. Taylor. Lee is a Democrat.

Stephen Meister, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Meister has been the President of Meister Law since 2011. He worked as an Associate at the Law Offices of Mark Werksman from 2003 to 2011. He was a Sole Practitioner at the Law Office of Steve Meister from 2002 to 2003. He worked as an Associate at Bailey & Marzano from 1998 to 1999. He served as a Political Aide at the Los Angeles City Council’s Office from 1999 to 2002. Meister served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 1998. Meister received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Falls. Meister is a Democrat.

Orange County Superior Court

Thomas Fay, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Fay has served as a Lead Appellate Attorney at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three since 2023, where he also served as a Senior Appellate Attorney from 2020 to 2023. He worked as an Associate at multiple firms including at Murtaugh Treglia Stern & Deily from 2014 to 2020 and at Ezer Williamson Law from 2013 to 2014. Fay received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. Effective June 29, 2026, he will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael J. Strickroth. Fay is a Democrat.

Diana King, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. King has served as a Supervising Attorney at the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office since 2026. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2026. She worked as a Post-Bar Law Clerk at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office in 2006. King received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Deborah C. Servino to the Court of Appeal. King is a Democrat.

Santa Barbara Superior Court

Juan Higuera, of Santa Barbara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Higuera has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office since 2018. He worked as an Associate at multiple firms including at Hathaway Firm from 2016 to 2018 and at Hager & Dowling from 2015 to 2016. He served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office from 2013 to 2015. Higuera received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John McGregor. Higuera is a Democrat.

Santa Clara Superior Court

Jeremy Kroger, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Kroger has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Santa Clara Public Defender’s Office since 2014. He served as an Assistant Federal Defender at the Federal Defender’s Office for the Eastern District of California from 2009 to 2014. Kroger worked as an Associate at Munger, Tolles & Olson from 2007 to 2009. Kroger received a Juris Doctor Degree from the New York University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cindy S. Hendrickson. Kroger is a Democrat.

Bhanu Sadasivan, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Sadasivan has been a Partner at McDermott Will & Schulte since 2012. She worked as an Associate at multiple firms including at Covington & Burling from 2008 to 2012 and at Heller Ehrman from 2004 to 2008. Sadasivan received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Joanne McCracken. Sadasivan is an Independent.

San Diego Superior Court

Brandon Kimura, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. He has served as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California since 2011. He worked as an Associate at Cooley from 2005 to 2011. Kimura received a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Mangione. Kimura is a Democrat.

Desirae Sanders, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. She has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office since 2011. Sanders worked as an Assistant Public Advocate at the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy from 2010 to 2011. She worked as a Sole Practitioner at the Law Office of Desirae L. Sanders in 2009. Sanders received a Juris Doctor degree from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Eugenia Eyherabide. Sanders is a Democrat.

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Shaundeep Wahid, of Stanislaus County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Stanislaus County Superior Court. Wahid has served as a Chief Deputy County Counsel at the Stanislaus County Counsel’s Office since 2023 where he was a Deputy County Counsel from 2021 to 2023. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Stanislaus County Public Defender’s Office from 2012 to 2021. Wahid received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Shawn D. Bessey. Wahid is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $244,727.