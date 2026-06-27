Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.26.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anthony Serna, of San Diego, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Rail and Transit at the California State Transportation Agency. Serna has been the Senior Advisor and Policy Lead of Rail and Transit Policy at the California State Transportation Agency since 2022. He held multiple positions at the California Department of Transportation from 2017 to 2022 including, Senior Transportation Planner, Associate Transportation Planner and Transportation Planner. Serna earned a Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Sustainability and Social Justice from San Francisco State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,780. Serna is a Democrat.

Peter Ambler, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Milton Marks “Little Hoover” Commission on Government Organization and Economy. Ambler has been a Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Pano AI since 2024. He was Executive Director and Co-Founder of GIFFORDS from 2013 to 2024. Ambler was a Special Advisor at the US Department of Energy from 2012 to 2013. He was Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords from 2011 to 2012. Ambler was Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for Congressman Harry Teague from 2009 to 2010. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Culture and Politics from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ambler is a Democrat.

Jared Blumenfeld, of Belvedere, has been appointed to the State Water Resources Control Board. Blumenfeld was President of the Waverley Street Foundation from 2022 to 2026. He was Secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 to 2022. Blumenfeld was the Creator and Host of Podship Earth from 2018 to 2022. He was Principal at Advising Impact from 2016 to 2019. Blumenfeld was Regional Administrator for the United States Environmental Protection Agency from 2010 to 2016. Blumenfeld was Director of the Environmental Department for the City and County of San Fransico from 2010 to 2016. He was Director of Global Habitat Protection for the International Fund for Animal Welfare from 1995 to 2001. Blumenfeld was the Director of Earth Summit Watch for the Natural Resources Defense Council from 1993 to 1995. He earned a Master of Laws from the University of California, Berkeley degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from University of College London. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is186,271. Blumenfeld is a Democrat.

Dorene D’Adamo, of Turlock, has been reappointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where she has served since 2013. D’Adamo was a Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of Congressman Jim Costa in the United States Congress from 2013 to 2014. She was a Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of Congressman Dennis Cardoza in the United States Congress from 2003 to 2012. She was Legal Counsel for the Office of Congressman Gary Condit in the United States Congress from 1994 to 2003. D’Adamo was a Member on the California Air Resources Board from 1999 to 2013. She was Legislative Director for the Office Congressman Gary Condit in the United States Congress from 1990 to 1991. D’Adamo was a Visiting Instructor at California State University, Stanislaus from 1992 to 1998. She was an Associate Attorney at the Law Offices of Perry and Wildman from 1992 to 1994. D’Adamo was a Policy Consultant at D’Adamo Consulting from 1991 to 1992. She was Assistant Director of Legislation for the California Youth Authority from 1988 to 1990. D’Adamo was Legal Counsel at the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety from 1986 to 1988. D’Adamo earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Public Service at the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is 186,271. D’Adamo is a Democrat.

Courtney Henderson, of Truckee, has been appointed to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board. Henderson has been the Founder and President of Hawks Peak Strategies since 2024. She has been a Council Member on the Town of Truckee City Council since 2020. Henderson was Head of Market Strategy at Resource Innovations from 2022 to 2023. She was Mayor of the Town of Truckee from 2021 to 2022. Henderson was Chief Strategy Office at the See Change Institute from 2021 to 2022. She was Vice Mayor of the Town of Truckee from 2020 to 2021. Henderson held multiple positions at ILLUME Advising, LLC from 2014 to 2021, including Senior Managing Consultant, Managing Consultant, and Project Manager . She was an Adjunct Faculty at Touro University California from 2014 to 2016. Henderson was the Director of Development at The Sun Also Rises Foundation from 2006 to 2007. She was the Executive Director at the GAIA Vaccine Foundation from 2004 to 2006. Henderson earned a Doctor of Public Health degree from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Public Health degree from Brown University, and a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Biology and Nutrition from Cornell University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Henderson is a Democrat.

Edwin Alonzo, of Victorville, has been appointed to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board. Alonzo was a Public Works Inspector at the City of Jurupa Valley in 2025. He was an Environmental Specialist at Walt Disney Imagineers from 2024 to 2025. Alonzo was an Environmental Programs Coordinator at the Town of Apple Valley from 2023 to 2024. He was a Senior Environmental Control Technician at the City of Fontana from 2019 to 2023. Alonzo was an Environmental Technician II for Waste Management at the University of California Riverside from 2011 to 2016. He served in the Marine Corps as Nuclear, Biological, & Chemical Defense Specialist from 2003 to 2007. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Alonzo is a Democrat.

Jim DeBoo, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board. DeBoo has been Founder of DeBoo Strategic Affairs since 2023. He was Executive Secretary in the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2020 to 2023. Deboo was Principal of DeBoo Communications from 2013 to 2020. He was Principal of DeBoo Communications from 2013 to 2020. DeBoo was Executive Secretary in the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2020 to 2023. He was Interim Chief of Staff and Director of the Speaker’s Office of Member Services for Speaker John Perez at the California State Assembly from 2010 to 2013. DeBoo was Chief Legislative Representative for Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at the City of Los Angeles from 2008 to 2009. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from the California State University, Chico. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $59,133. DeBoo is a Democrat.

Priti Vakharia, of Newport Beach, has been appointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association – Orange County Fair Board. Vakharia has been the Corporate Legal Counsel of LISI Group since 2022. She was the General Counsel and Compliance Officer in the Division of Community Development for the Jersey City Department of Housing, Economic Development, and Commerce from 2017 to 2021. Vakharia was a Board Attorney for the Jersey City Alcoholic Beverage Control Board from 2013 to 2014. She was Assistant Corporation Counsel for the Jersey City Law Department from 2007 to 2014. Vakharia has a Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of William and Mary. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Vakharia is a Democrat.

Michelle Murphy, of Costa Mesa, has been appointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association – Orange County Fair Board. Murphy has been a Senior Consultant for Orange County United Way since 2024, where she has held multiple positions since 2016, including Associate Director of Advocacy and Health, Director of Public Affairs, and Senior Director of Public Affairs. Murphy was a Strategic Development Consultant at CalOptima from 2014 to 2016. She was a Federal Health Care Grants Manager for the United States House of Representatives. Murphy has a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Arizona. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Murphy is a Democrat.

Peter Cipponeri, of Modesto, has been appointed to the 38th District Agricultural Association – Stanislaus County Fair Board. Cipponeri has been Farm Manager at Vierra Dairy since 2016. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Cipponeri is a Republican.