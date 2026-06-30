TermScout Introduces Procurement View: A Decision Workbench for Contracts Before and After Signature

Procurement View brings Deals and Agreements into one continuous workflow, helping procurement teams see what needs attention before signature and monitor how risk evolves after signature.

New Deals and Agreements capabilities give procurement teams real-time visibility into contract risk, drift, and deal readiness

Procurement View gives teams the clarity to see what matters, when it matters, and act with confidence.” — Olga V. Mack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procurement teams are under increasing pressure to move faster while taking on greater responsibility for contract risk, governance, and vendor performance. Yet most tools still treat agreements as static documents or post-signature records, leaving procurement without a clear view of what matters in the moment or how risk evolves over time.Across thousands of agreements analyzed on the TermScout platform, a consistent pattern has emerged: Procurement teams struggle not because they lack process, but because they lack timely decision signals that show what requires attention, why it matters, and what action to take. Before signature, they cannot reliably distinguish which deals require attention. After signature, they cannot easily detect how contract risk changes as agreements evolve.Today, TermScout announced Procurement View, designed to become the operational workspace where procurement teams make, defend, and monitor contract decisions throughout the lifecycle of vendor agreements.Built on TermScout’s Certify™ contract intelligence layer, Procurement View complements existing legal and sales workflows by providing procurement with continuous visibility into contract risk and decision readiness.Procurement View introduces two core operational surfaces:• Deals (in-flight): A prioritized decision workbench that highlights which agreements require action now, based on Acceptability, Escalation, and Friction Signals. Deals functions as an intelligent decision queue, helping procurement teams immediately understand which agreements require attention, why they matter, and what action to take; enabling procurement teams to focus on the contracts most likely to delay negotiations or introduce risk.• Agreements (post-sign): A continuous monitoring system that detects changes in contract posture (how risk shifts over time), surfacing emerging risks, drift, renewal exposure, and deviations from market benchmarks, so procurement can proactively manage vendor relationships after execution.Together, these capabilities help procurement teams shift from reactive contract review to continuous, evidence-based governance.“Procurement teams told us that everything looked risky at intake, and nothing was visible after approval,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout. “They were expected to make fast, defensible decisions without a clear way to prioritize, and then manage risk long after signature without knowing what had changed. Procurement View gives them continuous visibility across both moments, using the same underlying signals.”In Deals, procurement teams can quickly identify which agreements are likely to escalate, stall, or fall outside market norms, before signature, and take immediate action without navigating away from the decision surface. In Agreements, those same contracts are continuously re-evaluated, allowing teams to see changes in risk, when terms drift from prior benchmarks, and when renewal requires attention. These functionalities empower monitoring throughout the vendor relationship.This approach equips procurement teams to move from reactive review to continuous, evidence-based governance.“Procurement is being asked to manage more complexity across more vendors, with less tolerance for risk,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “What’s changing is not the contracts themselves, but how organizations understand them. Contracts are becoming systems of signals that guide decisions before and after signature. Procurement View reflects that shift, giving teams a way to see what matters, when it matters, and act with confidence.”Procurement View is part of TermScout’s broader contract intelligence platform, which analyzes agreements using structured data and market benchmarking to surface objective signals about risk, fairness, and market alignment. By embedding those signals directly into procurement workflows, TermScout enables organizations to move faster without sacrificing governance or control.With this release, TermScout continues to expand its procurement-led approach to contract intelligence, moving beyond point-in-time review toward a system that supports decision-making across the full lifecycle of vendor agreements.Procurement View marks TermScout's evolution from contract intelligence toward decision intelligence - helping procurement teams make faster, more defensible decisions before signature while continuously governing vendor agreements after execution.About TermScoutTermScout is a contract intelligence platform that turns contracts into clear, trusted decision signals for legal, procurement, and sales teams.By benchmarking agreements against market data, TermScout helps organizations move faster with confidence - without editing contracts or changing how they negotiate.To learn more about Procurement View or schedule a demo, visit www. TermScout.com

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