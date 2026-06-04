TermScout Expands TrustMark™ Beyond Public Contracts with Launch of Private TrustMark™

Private TrustMark™ extends TermScout's contract certification and benchmarking platform beyond public agreements, bringing independent validation and market-backed intelligence to enterprise, procurement, vendor, partner, and AI contracts.

New Offering Brings Independent Contract Certification and Benchmarking to Enterprise, Partner, Reseller, Procurement, and AI Vendor Agreements

The future of contract intelligence is not document review. It's decision support.” — Olga V. Mack, CEO, TermScout

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TermScout, the leader in contract certification and benchmarking, today announced the launch of Private TrustMark™, expanding its TrustMark™ certification platform beyond public customer-facing agreements to include enterprise, partner, reseller, procurement, AI vendor, and other non-public contracts.Since its introduction, TrustMark has helped organizations demonstrate that their customer-facing agreements are balanced, transparent, and aligned with market standards.Public TrustMark certifications provide buyers with independent validation of contract quality, helping organizations reduce negotiation friction, accelerate reviews, and build trust earlier in the buying process.Private TrustMark extends those same capabilities to agreements that are never published publicly but remain critical to business operations, strategic partnerships, procurement decisions, and technology adoption."Over the last year, we've seen customers apply TrustMark thinking to a much broader set of agreements than we originally anticipated," said Spencer Lasley, VP of Product of TermScout. "Legal teams want independent validation of enterprise paper. Procurement teams want market context for vendor agreements. Business teams want to understand whether negotiated contracts are aligned with market norms. Private TrustMark is a direct response to how customers are already using contract intelligence to make decisions."Private TrustMark helps organizations:• Benchmark agreements against market standards• Identify negotiation friction and escalation points• Evaluate enterprise and strategic contract forms• Assess AI vendor agreements and emerging technology contracts• Support procurement and vendor review processes• Improve consistency across contract portfolios• Create decision-support reports for legal, procurement, finance, and business stakeholdersThe launch reflects a broader shift in how organizations evaluate contracts. Rather than asking only what a contract says, business and legal teams increasingly need to understand how an agreement compares to the market, where meaningful deviations exist, which issues deserve attention, and what actions should be taken."Contracts are becoming decision infrastructure, not simply legal documents," said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. "Organizations don't need more contract data. They need market-backed intelligence that helps them make better decisions. Private TrustMark expands TrustMark from a public trust signal into a broader contract certification platform that supports both external trust and internal decision-making."With the introduction of Private TrustMark, organizations can now apply independent certification and benchmarking across a wider range of agreements, including:• Enterprise customer agreements• Partner and reseller agreements• Procurement and vendor agreements• AI vendor contracts• Negotiated commercial agreements• Strategic alliance and technology partnership agreementsPublic TrustMark remains a buyer-facing certification designed to help vendors demonstrate contract quality and accelerate trust.Private TrustMark provides organizations with an internal framework for evaluating, benchmarking, certifying, and communicating the quality of agreements that are not publicly available.Together, the two offerings establish TrustMark as a comprehensive contract certification platform supporting both external trust and internal decision-making.Private TrustMark is available immediately as part of the TermScout certification and benchmarking platform.About TermScoutTermScout helps organizations understand, benchmark, and certify contract terms. Through contract intelligence, market benchmarking, and TrustMark certification, TermScout enables legal, procurement, sales, finance, and business teams to make faster, more informed decisions about contracts.For more information, visit https://www.termscout.com

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