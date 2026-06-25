Senate Bill 295 Printer's Number 1843

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1843

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

295

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, L. WILLIAMS, PICOZZI AND HAYWOOD,

JUNE 25, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 25, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, further

providing for State certificate fee reduction.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1203.1 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added

November 12, 2025 (P.L.244, No.47), is amended to read:

Section 1203.1. State Certificate Fee [Reduction].--

[Certificate fees assessed by the Department of Education

related to the review of certificate eligibility for issuance of

certificates under section 1201 may not be more than fifty

dollars ($50).] In addition to fees currently collected in

accordance with section 1216.1, the Department of Education may

fix and collect reasonable fees for the review of certificate

eligibility for issuance of certificates under section 1201

which shall be no more than fifty dollars ($50). All fees

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