Senate Bill 295 Printer's Number 1843
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1843
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
295
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, L. WILLIAMS, PICOZZI AND HAYWOOD,
JUNE 25, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 25, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers, further
providing for State certificate fee reduction.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1203.1 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added
November 12, 2025 (P.L.244, No.47), is amended to read:
Section 1203.1. State Certificate Fee [Reduction].--
[Certificate fees assessed by the Department of Education
related to the review of certificate eligibility for issuance of
certificates under section 1201 may not be more than fifty
dollars ($50).] In addition to fees currently collected in
accordance with section 1216.1, the Department of Education may
fix and collect reasonable fees for the review of certificate
eligibility for issuance of certificates under section 1201
which shall be no more than fifty dollars ($50). All fees
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