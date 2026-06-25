Senate Resolution 346 Printer's Number 1844
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - birth weights or with congenital or acquired conditions, derive
significant health benefits and avoid devastating health
complications by receiving human milk; and
WHEREAS, Small amounts of donor milk for necessary
supplementation outside of the neonatal intensive unit (NICU)
care setting support the development of a healthy microbiome in
newborns and provide strong maternal breastfeeding support; and
WHEREAS, Volunteer milk donors are carefully medically
screened to ensure that they are healthy and able to donate; and
WHEREAS, Banked donor milk is predominantly pasteurized to
inactivate pathogens, tested for chemicals or substances that
could be injurious to high-risk infants and frozen for storage
and shipping to NICUs and to seriously ill outpatient infants;
and
WHEREAS, The work of the Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank,
through its Statewide distribution of pasteurized donor milk,
yields decreased mortality rates, shortened hospital stays and
reduced rates of devastating complications in the NICU setting,
while also providing essential nutrition for outpatient infants
with debilitating health conditions; and
WHEREAS, The Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank advocated for
the passage of Act 32 of 2023, which is known as Owen's Law,
providing access to donor milk for medically compromised
inpatient and outpatient infants on Medical Assistance; and
WHEREAS, The milk bank's dedicated team of employees
processes and distributes nearly 40,000 ounces of donor milk a
month to more than 82 hospital units and dozens of outpatients,
a 700% increase in production since the milk bank opened in
2016; and
WHEREAS, The expanded and growing utilization of donor milk
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