Join us for the second North Lawrence Corridor Study open house
Our Open House #2 is part of our ongoing North Lawrence Corridor study, and your insight and feedback helps guide it.
At this event, there will be project boards displaying information gathered and developed by the project team for review. We will be asking for feedback and input on your priorities. Feel free to stop by anytime, stay as long or as little as you like.
You do not need to have attended the previous open house or workshop to share your thoughts and ideas as we continue building connections and growing together.
Please feel free to share this invite as all are welcome!
Visit the website for information on the study: lawrenceks.gov/NLCS
North Lawrence Corridor Study – Open House #2
- DATE: July 8, 2026
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TIME: 5:30 to 7:30 pm
- No Formal Presentation – Come & Go as You Please
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LOCATION: Venue 1235, 1235 N 3rd Street, Lawrence
Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov
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