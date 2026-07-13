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City hosts annual School Supplies for Fines drive

The City of Lawrence Municipal Court is holding the fourth annual School Supplies for Fines drive, starting July 13 and running through August 21. This program is designed to help individuals with outstanding fines while supporting local school children and families.

Participants can purchase $15 worth of new school supplies from the approved supply list below and bring them to the Lawrence Municipal Court along with the receipt to get up to $50 credited towards a traffic infraction or parking fine.

The donations will only apply to existing court fines, not potential future fines. Individuals can also choose to donate toward fines on another person’s account. Please note: Downtown meter citations issued after January 1, 2025, are excluded from this promotion. This promotion can only be used once per person.

Please contact the Municipal Court at 785-832-6190 for more information or questions about the program.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence  
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

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City hosts annual School Supplies for Fines drive

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