Weekly Traffic Update: June 26, 2026

Lawrence Transit Route 1 to continue reroute during area construction

Lawrence Transit Route 1 will remain on its current reroute until construction projects in the Harper, 19th and Haskell area are completed later this year. An upcoming construction project on Harper Street is expected to begin after the Douglas County Fair in August and will require the same reroute to be in place.

Keeping the current reroute in place helps provide more consistent service for riders and drivers, instead of changing routes and stops multiple times over a short period.

During the reroute, Route 1 will not make the Harper, 19th and Haskell loop. Instead, Route 1 will travel along 23rd Street through Haskell Indian Nations University, then resume the regular route.

After construction is complete, 6 bus stops will be improved with space for a bench or shelter, and additional stops will become ADA accessible.

Riders can stay updated by downloading the Transit app or checking the Lawrence Transit Alerts page for current stop and reroute information. Riders who need help planning a trip can call 785-864-4644 or email info@lawrencetransit.org.

Iowa Street – 6th Street to Harvard Road improvements project begins July 6

Beginning Monday, July 6, City contractors will begin work on the Iowa Street – 6th Street to Harvard Road improvements project.

Crews will begin by closing the outside northbound and southbound lanes on Iowa Street from 6th Street to Harvard Road. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the course of the project.

The City will provide a separate news release with more details about the project work next week. Please visit the project page for the latest updates and information: lawrenceks.gov/mso/iowa-6th-to-harvard/

Traffic change for KDOT K-10/SLT project

On Wednesday of this week, the Kansas Department of Transportation completed several traffic changes for the K-10/South Lawrence Trafficway (SLT) project, including:

The U.S. 40/6thStreet ramp onto westbound K-10 is closed until November for project work. Drivers can follow the marked detour on 6th Street, Wakarusa Drive and Bob Billings Parkway or find an appropriate alternative route.

The U.S. 40/6thStreet ramp onto eastbound K-10 and the eastbound K-10 exit ramp to Bob Billings Parkway have reopened.

Traffic between the U.S. 40/6thStreet and Bob Billings Parkway interchanges has been shifted to one lane in each direction on the newly finished eastbound lanes.

All project work and traffic changes are conditions permitting and subject to change.

More information about the SLT project is available at ksdot.gov/SLT.

Traffic Safety Moment | Buckle up every trip

Buckling up is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself in a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 22,713 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in 2024, and nearly half of those killed were not buckled, based on known seat belt use.

Seat belts help to keep you secure inside the vehicle and are designed to work with air bags, not be replaced by them.

Before you drive or ride, take a few seconds to buckle up. Every seat. Every trip. Every time.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

The Weekly Traffic Update is shared each week to help residents, businesses, visitors, commuters, and community partners plan ahead for road closures, construction impacts, and transportation-related work in Lawrence.

Missed the last issue? View our previous Weekly Traffic Updates here: Weekly Traffic Update Archive