Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 2425 Atlantic Avenue and 30 Havens Place (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 2425 Atlantic Avenue and 30 Havens Place (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: June 27, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/416ec89?reqfrom=share
DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Action Work Plan for a site known as 2425 Atlantic Avenue and 30 Havens Place, site ID #C224456. This site is located in the City of New York, within the County of Kings, and is located at 2425 Atlantic Avenue and 30 Havens Place. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Saturday, June 27, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224456/
And at:
Brooklyn Public Library – Saratoga Branch
8 Thomas S. Boyland Street at Macon Street
Brooklyn, NY 11233
Brooklyn Community Board District 4
1420 Bushwick Avenue, Suite 370
Brooklyn, NY 11207
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