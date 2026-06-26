Final Judgment Ordered in Elizabeth City Nuisance Case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

After ongoing criminal violations, acts of violence and numerous community complaints at the Whistling Pines Motel, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD) requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to investigate criminal activity at the property located at 1151 US 17 South, Elizabeth City. A Temporary Restraining Order was issued for the motel in February of this year.



As a result of the continued joint law enforcement investigation that revealed a history of illegal drug sales, drug-related overdoses, assaults, and prostitution occurring on the property. Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble signed a Consent Judgment and Final Order of Abatement for this property between the property owners and officials with Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City on June 17, 2026.



The judgment concluded a civil nuisance abatement case brought by Pasquotank County and District Attorney, Jeff Cruden on behalf of the state. Under Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes, nuisance activities include crimes involving drug laws, alcohol laws, recurring violence and breaches of the peace. The statute provides a civil remedy to address such criminal acts and their impact on the community.



The terms of the Consent Judgment placed restrictions on the operation of businesses on property including, but not limited to the following:

The business must remain closed and vacant until a business plan detailing future use has been approved by the City County of Elizabeth City and the County Commissioners for Pasquotank County

If the business plan that is submitted is not approved, the structure shall be demolished within 36 months

If the submitted and approved business plan does not allow for the current structure to remain on the property, the structures will be demolished within 36 months

The structure’s windows and doors must be boarded up to prevent trespassing during the 36-month period

The defendants are prohibited from operating any type of business that holds ABC permits other than a malt beverage off-premises retail permit

The defendants are prohibited from operating any type of public or private club including a topless bar, lounge, nightclub, bar, dance club, disco, game room, casino or similar business that attract gatherings of people

If a restaurant is operating on the property by the defendants, the establishment shall not operate between 10 p.m.- 6 a.m., and must maintain a Class A sanitation grading

The defendants are prohibited from operating the property as any type of gambling establishment, gambling business, sweepstakes business, pawn shop, gun shop, smoke shop, vape shop, hookah lounge/bar or similar business without the approval of the Sheriff of Pasquotank County, the Police Chief of Elizabeth City, District Attorney of the 1st Prosecutorial District and/or their designee



Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the property may be arrested and criminally charged.



About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.