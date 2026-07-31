MEDIA ADVISORY: Meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being Scheduled for Monday

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Members of the media are invited to attend the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being on Monday, Aug. 3, in Raleigh.

Gov. Josh Stein established the Advisory Council via executive order. Its mission is to advance North Carolina’s commitment to safe, welcoming and inclusive schools by proposing and implementing solutions to promote school safety and improve student physical, social and emotional well-being. It advances recommendations, provides guidance to state agencies, works with local communities, and shares best practices. For example, to support school systems as they develop and implement local policies to make schools cell phone-free, in June 2025 the Advisory Council published its Best Practices Guide for North Carolina Public Schools Units (PSUs) Establishing Personal Communication Device Policies.

The Advisory Council is co-chaired by Sen. Sydney Batch, Senate Democratic Leader; Heather Smith, the 2024 North Carolina Teacher of the Year who works in Haywood County; and William L. Lassiter, deputy secretary of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@NCPublicSafety/streams. Public comment is accepted online at https://www.ncdps.gov/about-dps/current-initiatives/governors-advisory-council-student-safety-and-well-being/public-comment.

What: Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being

When: Monday, Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Juvenile Justice Headquarters, 3010 Hammond Business Place, Raleigh, NC 27699; Building 1, Room 144

Agenda