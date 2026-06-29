Cey Laya Provides Development Update on Planned Mixed-Use Project in Colombo Port City

The Twin Tower architectural masterpiece, Cey Laya, represents the convergence of design, ambition, and global relevance.

Project team shares development and financing updates for the planned Colombo Port City project.

Cey Laya is envisioned as a landmark destination uniting architecture, hospitality, offices, retail, commerce, and leisure, helping position Colombo Port City as a global business and lifestyle hub.” — Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama, CEO, Clothespin Management

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cey Laya provided an update on the continued development of its planned mixed-use project in Colombo Port City, Sri Lanka.Developed by Clothespin Management and Development (Private) Limited, Cey Laya integrates luxury residences, a hotel, premium office environments, retail offerings, dining venues, a public viewing deck, and supporting lifestyle facilities within a single development. At the center of the project is a twin-tower architectural concept intended to contribute to Colombo's evolving skyline and support the ongoing growth of Colombo Port City.Located within the Colombo Port City Special Economic Zone, Cey Laya is planned for a waterfront location and is intended to serve residents, visitors, businesses, and investors participating in the area's development.Sri Lanka's strategic location along major international trade routes provides the project with regional connectivity and access to global trade, aviation, maritime, and digital networks. The company believes this positioning, together with ongoing development initiatives within Colombo Port City, may support future opportunities for international business activity and technology-focused investment.The development is planned to include luxury residences, a hotel, premium office spaces, a public viewing deck, two helipads, and retail and dining offerings, creating an integrated environment for living, working, and leisure.To support the continued development of Cey Laya, a private placement of up to €300 million in credit-linked notes (CLN) has been launched. The financing initiative is intended to support the long-term execution of the project within Colombo Port City."Cey Laya has been conceived as a destination that brings together architecture, hospitality, commerce, office space, retail, and leisure experiences. Our goal is to create a landmark development that contributes to Colombo Port City's growth as an international business and lifestyle destination," said Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama, Chief Executive Officer of Clothespin Management and Development (Private) Limited, the developer behind Cey Laya.The project forms part of the broader vision for Colombo Port City, which aims to attract international business activity, investment, and tourism to Sri Lanka.Clothespin Management and Development (Private) Limited is the developer behind Cey Laya, a planned mixed-use development within Colombo Port City, Sri Lanka. The company focuses on planning and developing integrated projects that combine residential, hospitality, commercial, retail, and lifestyle components. Through the Cey Laya project, Clothespin aims to contribute to the ongoing development of Colombo Port City as an international business and lifestyle destination.

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