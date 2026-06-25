Brooke M. Vaughn's Newly Released Fantasy Novel Turns Personal Trauma and Adversity into a Tale of Hope and Healing

Headshot of author Brook Vaughn and the cover of her book Echoes of a Phoenix depicting red and black images of a castle, fire, and a woman's silhouette.

Author Brook Vaughn Release Echoes of a Phoenix

Echoes of a Phoenix is Brooke Vaughn's debut novel, following the protagonist Amber's journey of escape, capture, and transformation.

I am thrilled to share this story with the world. It is a story of resilience and the power of self-discovery. I hope readers will be inspired by Amber's journey of healing and transformation.”
— Brooke Vaughn
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy author Brooke M. Vaughn has released her novel, Echoes of a Phoenix, the first installment in her highly anticipated Echoes of a Phoenix series. Following the heartbreaking yet inspiring journey of its protagonist, Amber, the novel is a gritty work of women's fiction that not only builds an epic world through its storytelling but also bravely explores themes of trauma, healing, and personal evolution.

Echoes of a Phoenix is a moving yet empowering fantasy novel that rises above traditional adventure stories by blending emotional authenticity with immersive storytelling. It follows Amber's journey from adversity and cruelty to survival and self-discovery, set against a backdrop of political intrigue, dangerous alliances, and a touch of magic. Having spent her entire life in the shadow of others, she finally discovers her inner fire and explores her true identity. As she grapples with spells, folklore, and mythical creatures, she reclaims her power and begins her journey toward freedom. The storytelling feels larger-than-life and speaks to readers on a personal level, as many events in the novel are based on the author's journey through trauma, resilience, transformation, and healing. Already receiving critical acclaim, the new novel marks the start of a larger fantasy saga that will inspire readers across the globe.

Author Brooke M. Vaughn is a higher-education professional passionate about sharing fantasy stories of powerful women who overcome adversity and discover their innate potential. Many of them draw on her life journey, offering readers the gift of healing and transformation. In addition to being an author, she is the founder of Vilordan Press, a publishing company dedicated to sharing important stories that make an impact.

Instead of using fiction to escape reality, Brooke Vaughn uses it as a tool to address and explore some of life's most complex topics, from adversity and trauma to rebuilding and healing. Shaping her fantasy world around her lived emotional truths, the new novel is a testament to her commitment to storytelling and to her long-term creative development. Brooke M. Vaughn is available for interviews.

Brooke Vaughn
Vilordan Press
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Brooke M. Vaughn's Newly Released Fantasy Novel Turns Personal Trauma and Adversity into a Tale of Hope and Healing

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Brooke Vaughn
Vilordan Press
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Thornton, Colorado,
United States
+1 303-551-3202
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