No trace, no glass, no chaos

Ever notice how a perfect lake day can go sideways faster than a runaway beach umbrella? A little trash here, a loose dog there, a boom box blasting like it’s auditioning for a world tour. Suddenly, the peaceful shoreline can start to feel less like nature and more like chaos.

Visiting the lake can be great fun for the whole family. And, while none of us plans to be parked next to “That Guy” at a lake park, sometimes it happens. And, we also want to be careful that having fun doesn’t get out of hand. Luckily, being a good lakeside neighbor is easy if you keep a few things in mind.

Pet safety

Pets enjoy the outdoors just as much as people. And who doesn’t love a dog in a life jacket! You’re four-legged friends are welcome at Brazos River Authority-owned parks, but keep these things in mind:

BRA parks require dogs to always remain leashed. This keeps them safe and prevents them from getting in the way of other lake visitors.

Pack “doggy bags.” Always pick up after your pooch and dispose of it in a trash bin.

Leave no trace

There’s nothing worse than having someone else’s trash blow into your campsite or finding an overflowing trash bin piled high. It’s important to be mindful of the effects our actions may have on plants, animals, other people, and the entire ecosystems. According to the National Park Service, there are seven Leave No Trace principles.

Prepare in advance by understanding the local regulations. Use only designated campsites and well-maintained trails for travel and camping. Properly dispose of waste by packing it in and out. Leave natural objects like rocks and plants undisturbed. Limit campfire impacts by using fire rings, when allowed. Observe wildlife from afar and never feed animals. Be courteous to fellow visitors by keeping noise levels low.

BRA parks have trash receptacles and dumpsters available for your use. Please remember to be a good example to the other campers.

Campfire safety

If you plan to use the fire ring or grill, be sure to check for any local burn bans in effect. You can check for burn bans and dangerous fire conditions with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to Smokey Bear, 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by people and could have been prevented. Remember:

Never leave a grill or campfire unattended.

Keep pets and children at a safe distance from the fire or grill.

Properly extinguish your campfire before leaving.

Safely dispose of your cooking coals as well.

Glass containers

Imagine having a great day at the lake, then suddenly you or a family member steps barefoot on a piece of glass and your suddenly your on to urgent care for stitches!

For this reason (and because this is not an unusual event), glass containers and bottles are prohibited at BRA parks. Broken glass poses a risk of injury to not only people, but pets and wildlife too. When shopping for snacks before you travel to the lake, remember:

Aluminum cans or cartons can be recycled and won’t shatter.

Stainless-steel bottles are durable and reusable.

Reusable plastic containers or metal food tins are ideal for snacks.

When you want to leave the city behind, visit one of our parks.

Brazos River Authority parks offer a variety of amenities at each lake. Some parks have campsites and fire rings, some have protected swim areas, others have fishing piers and playgrounds. During the summer, these parks can get crowded, making it even more important to be courteous to other lake visitors.

Possum Kingdom Lake features ten public-use areas along its shoreline. Lake Granbury offers five public-use areas. Lake Limestone has four public-use areas, with two owned and managed by the BRA and two by Limestone County. All camp areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you encounter an unpleasant neighbor in any of our parks, our lake rangers or local authorities can help.

Wayne Goldwater, Lake Limestone lake ranger sergeant, says, “If we see a BRA park rule violation, we will address it then. If we receive a complaint through dispatch, we will respond to address it.”

Ultimately, we want everyone to enjoy the parks and stay safe while they do.

For assistance, contact us at 888-922-6272 during normal weekday business hours. After hours or on weekends, use the non-emergency number to request a lake ranger or sheriff’s deputy to come to your location.

Lake Limestone: 254-729-3278

Lake Granbury: 817-573-3212

Possum Kingdom Lake: 940-659-2085

Many people visit lakes to escape the chaos of city life. The next time you’re on the shoreline or on the lake, remember to camp responsibly: leave no trace, leash the pups, avoid glass containers, and keep the music at a friendly volume.