Railroad Crossing Rehabilitation Work Set To Commence

A railroad contractor will be performing maintenance and rehabilitation work at multiple railroad crossings throughout Walton County beginning July 16, 2026, and continuing through August 10, 2026.

This work will require temporary lane closures, detours, and/or full roadway closures at various locations while crews complete crossing improvements. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible. Emergency services, postal services and other affected agencies should review the schedule below and plan accordingly. The current tentative construction schedule is as follows:

S. Park Street – July 16th - 17th

2nd Street Main – July 20th – 22nd

23rd Street – July 23rd – 24th

Airport Road – July 26th -27th

25th Street – July 28th-29th

Gene Hurley Road – July 30th – July 31st

Woodyard Road – August 3rd -4th

Nowling Road – August 5th -6th

Community Center Road – August 7th -8th

Please note that the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions, railroad operations, contractor availability, or other unforeseen circumstances. Additional notifications will be provided if significant changes to the schedule occur.

For additional information, contact Walton County Public Works (850) 892-8108.