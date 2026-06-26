U.S. 331 Resurfacing Project Concludes in Walton County

CHIPLEY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed a $10.4 million resurfacing project on U.S. 331, from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to U.S. 90 in Walton County. Additional project improvements include:

New traffic signals on U.S. 331 at the I-10 interchange.

Signalization upgrades at the Winn Dixie shopping center driveway and U.S. 90 intersections.

U.S. 331 intersection and turn lane improvements at U.S. 90, Business Drive, and the I-10 ramps.

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements including Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.

The addition of keyhole bicycle lanes at various locations.

Stormwater management enhancements.

This project also included upgrades on U.S. 90 at the U.S. 331 intersection, from West Sloss Avenue to 11th Street. U.S. 90 improvements included the construction of an additional U.S. 90 westbound left-turn lane to access U.S. 331 southbound.

The project is part of FDOT's continued effort to improve traffic flow and increase safety on state roadways.

For more information, contact Kohen Johns Brannon (888) 638-0250, ext. 1661 or Kohen.JohnsBrannon@dot.state.fl.us



