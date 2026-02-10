Global Key Solutions Launches KeyPedia™, AI-Powered Regulatory Intelligence Platform for Pharma Compliance

Global Key Solutions Unveils KeyPedia

Real-Time Compliance Tracking, FDA Inspection Data, and Proactive Risk Management for Life Sciences Quality Teams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Key Solutions Corp. (GKS), a provider of regulatory intelligence and quality compliance technology for life sciences, today announced the launch of KeyPedia™, an AI-powered regulatory intelligence platform purpose-built for pharmaceutical quality operations. Alongside the product launch, GKS unveiled a refreshed brand identity that reflects the company’s core values of quality, innovation, urgency, and harmony.KeyPedia transforms complex global regulatory data into actionable compliance insights for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers. The platform provides AI-powered, real-time tracking of worldwide compliance requirements, inspection data, and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) regulations, extending well beyond FDA warning letters and Form 483 observations to cover enforcement actions, guidance documents, and inspection records from more than 20 health authorities globally.Built on a proprietary database of over 1.5 million regulatory data points, including FDA warning letters, Form 483 observations, and regulatory guidance from agencies such as the EMA, MHRA, and Health Canada, KeyPedia enables quality and compliance teams to identify risks proactively rather than reactively.“Quality and regulatory teams are under increasing pressure to stay ahead of global compliance requirements that change daily,” said George Kwiecinski, CEO of Global Key Solutions Corp. “KeyPedia gives users a single AI-powered platform to monitor regulatory changes across 80+ agencies worldwide, turning millions of data points into clear, actionable risk intelligence.”KeyPedia Product Suite: AI Modules for Pharmaceutical Quality and ComplianceKeyPedia offers specialized modules for pharmaceutical quality operations across industries and workflows:KeyPedia Legal – Regulatory Response Drafting- Draft FDA Form 483 responses with AI-assisted writing guided by regulatory precedent- Consult predicate rules and historical enforcement outcomes for evidence-based response strategiesKeyPedia Audit – Internal Audit Intelligence- Observation Agent: Generate FDA-caliber, non-biased observations for internal audits- Ensure consistency and regulatory alignment across all audit documentationKeyPedia Investigator – Firm & Industry Regulatory Profiles- Access detailed firm and industry profiles with complete regulatory histories- Track changes across inspection records, warning letters, and enforcement actions over timeKeyPedia Internal – Compliance Data Management- Organize and navigate regulatory ontologies for streamlined quality management- Centralize compliance data across teams and sites for a single source of regulatory truthKey Regulatory Intelligence Capabilities- Proactive Risk Management: KeyPedia’s AI continuously tracks regulatory changes and generates risk profiles for firms, manufacturing sites, and inspectors, enabling compliance teams to identify and mitigate non-compliance risks before they escalate into enforcement actions.- Global Regulatory Coverage: Real-time monitoring across FDA, EMA, MHRA, Health Canada, and 80+ agencies worldwide.- Operational Efficiency: Automation of regulatory data gathering and analysis significantly reduces manual staff hours, streamlines audit preparation, and accelerates regulatory response timelines.Availability KeyPedia Lite is available now at no cost on the GKS site. To unlock the full potential of the platofr GKS had offered a range of plans and programs for professionals.About Global Key Solutions Corp.Global Key Solutions Corp. (GKS) develops AI-powered regulatory intelligence and quality compliance technology for the life sciences industry. Serving pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers worldwide, GKS helps quality and compliance organizations navigate complex global regulatory environments through data-driven insights and automation. For more information, visit Global Key Solutions.Media Contact: Hello@globalkeysolutions.net

