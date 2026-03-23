Global Key Solutions Adds China's NMPA to KeyPedia - Regulatory Intelligence Legacy Platforms Left Behind

GKS adds China's NMPA to KeyPedia, closing the regulatory blind spot most platforms have never addressed. 5+ agencies. One platform.

Legacy platforms were built when the FDA was the only regulator that mattered. That era is over. KeyPedia was built for the world as it actually exists.” — Zephaniah Odidika

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Key Solutions Corp . (GKS), the life sciences regulatory intelligence company behind KeyPedia , today announced the integration of enforcement and inspection data from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) into its platform. The addition makes KeyPedia one of the only regulatory intelligence solutions in the market with unified, searchable coverage of NMPA enforcement actions alongside FDA, EMA, and more than 5 other global health authorities, all in a single interface.China is the world’s largest exporter of active pharmaceutical ingredients and a growing manufacturer of finished dosage forms, biologics, and medical devices. Despite its outsized role in global pharmaceutical supply chains, most regulatory intelligence platforms have treated NMPA enforcement data as an afterthought, or ignored it entirely. The result: compliance teams managing China-sourced or China-manufactured products have been forced to cobble together NMPA oversight data through manual agency searches, third-party translation services, and disconnected spreadsheets, while paying premium subscription prices for platforms that simply do not cover it.KeyPedia closes that gap. NMPA enforcement letters, inspection observations, and recall records are now fully normalized, AI-indexed, and searchable alongside the complete body of FDA warning letters, Form 483s, EMA findings, and global agency enforcement data already on the platform, no separate login, no manual translation, no additional subscription required.All NMPA records are enriched with GKS’s proprietary KRA (Key Risk Assessment) scoring framework, allowing quality and regulatory affairs teams to generate facility-level risk profiles for suppliers operating in or supplying from China and benchmark them against global peers. The data is live across KeyPedia’s Legal, Audit/Observation Agent, and Investigator modules.With China accounting for nearly 40% of U.S. critical pharmaceutical input imports by volume, and controlling more than 99% of supply in certain drug categories, NMPA enforcement data is no longer optional for quality teams. KeyPedia has over 17,000 documented NMPA inspection and regulatory instances it uses to power its ontology framework for better inspection and audit decisions. While others in the regulatory intelligence space continue to recycle the same narrow dataset of FDA and select EU actions, GKS is systematically building the infrastructure to cover every major regulatory authority on the planet, starting with the ones that matter most to where drugs are actually made.What KeyPedia Delivers with this New Update- True global coverage: While incumbent platforms cluster around FDA and select EU agencies, KeyPedia now indexes over 17,000 instances of NMPA enforcement data, giving compliance teams a single source of truth regardless of where their supply chain operates.- AI-powered analysis, not static exports: KeyPedia’s Audit/Observation Agent and Investigator modules don’t just store data, they surface patterns, flag emerging risk, and generate cross-jurisdictional insights in real time. No other platform in the market matches this capability at scale.- KRA scoring for Chinese facilities: GKS’s proprietary risk model incorporates NMPA enforcement frequency, severity, and recurrence to generate quantified, comparable facility-level risk scores, something no legacy regulatory database provides for China.- Normalized and translated records: NMPA records are processed through GKS’s data pipeline, standardizing terminology and translating relevant content so teams can act on the data, not just find it.- Real-time ingestion: New NMPA enforcement actions are continuously monitored and ingested. No waiting for quarterly database refreshes. No stale data disguised as current intelligence.NMPA data is now live and available to all KeyPedia subscribers. Life sciences organizations still relying on platforms that do not cover China are operating with a critical gap in their supply chain risk picture. To see how KeyPedia closes it, request a demo or sign up at www.globalkeysolutions.net

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