FJWSS Commission Meeting 6.30.2026

For 100 years, Mr. Alfred Hollis has lived a life defined by faith, service, leadership and love.Born on April 26, 1926, in the Jenkinsville community of Fairfield County, Mr. Hollis answered the call to serve his country during World War II,
Fairfield County Airport Director Denise Bryan, District 2 Representative on the SC State Aeronautics Commission took part in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The ceremony was in regards to CAE instituting Checkpoint
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