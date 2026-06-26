FJWSS Commission Meeting 6.30.2026

County Council Honors Alfred Hollis For 100 years, Mr. Alfred Hollis has lived a life defined by faith, service, leadership and love.Born on April 26, 1926, in the Jenkinsville community of Fairfield County, Mr. Hollis answered the call to serve his country during World War II, Read More About County Council Honors Alfred Hollis Airport Director Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Fairfield County Airport Director Denise Bryan, District 2 Representative on the SC State Aeronautics Commission took part in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The ceremony was in regards to CAE instituting Checkpoint Read More About Airport Director Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Fairfield County Office Closures for Independence Day In observance of Independence Day, all Fairfield County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3rd, 2026. All Fairfield County Recycling Centers will remain open. Read More About Fairfield County Office Closures for Independence Day

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