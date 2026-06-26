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House Bill 2146 Printer's Number 2882

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - Sponsors

FREEMAN, B. MILLER, HILL-EVANS, SHUSTERMAN, VITALI, SANCHEZ, GREINER, RIVERA, PIELLI, WALSH, WATRO, SAPPEY, HARKINS, ROAE, KRUPA, NEILSON, WAXMAN, OTTEN, SCOTT, McNEILL, KAZEEM, DONAHUE, SOLOMON, INGLIS, BOROWSKI, JAMES, ZIMMERMAN, MADDEN, MARKOSEK, GILLEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing for notification of agency business required and exceptions.

Memo Subject

Revising the Sunshine Act to Address a Recent PA Supreme Court Decision

Generated 06/26/2026 04:18 PM

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House Bill 2146 Printer's Number 2882

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