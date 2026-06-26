Artists at the Center | Summer 2026 Lineup

Artists at the Center introduces emerging and established artists to Seattle Center while broadening the arts and cultural experiences in the Uptown Arts & Cultural District. Join us for surprising and delightful pop-up performances throughout the year all over the Seattle Center campus. Check out the upcoming lineup below!

All events are free, open to the public, and take place at Seattle Center (305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109).

Scope Screenings

June 30, 7:30 PM, Mural Amphitheatre

Gather your people and meet us at Seattle Center’s Mural Amphitheatre for a free outdoor Scope Screenings event featuring a lineup of short films by local filmmakers, plus live interviews with the artists behind the work. Expect fresh stories, big feelings, and lots of Seattle creative energy under the Space Needle.

Shelby Natasha

July 2, 6 PM, Mural Amphitheatre

Chinese folk meets RnB and LoFi. A sonic letter to both cultures and a capturing of the music we have been working on in the last few years.

hi hi hi

Aug. 13, 6:30 PM, Mural Amphitheatre

More info coming soon!

notmilky

Aug. 30, 1 PM, Upper NW Courtyard

More info coming soon!

Path with Art

Sept. 17, 6 PM, Cornish Playhouse Courtyard

More info coming soon!

The Rhapsody Project

Sept. 26, 2 PM, Mural Amphitheatre

More info coming soon!

About Artists at the Center

Artists at the Center is a multi-year collaboration between Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Center, with support from Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition and the communities adjacent to Seattle Center campus. The project is made possible by a 10-year grant from Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken.