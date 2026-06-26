Join the Next Sullivan County Volunteer Fair on July 29

Monticello, NY – Everyone’s invited to be a part of the 2026 Sullivan County Volunteer Fair, running from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at the Monticello Firehouse on Richardson Avenue in Monticello!

“We’ll have dozens of volunteer organizations ready to talk about the wonderful work they do,” said Sullivan County Volunteer Program Coordinator Monika Roosa. “What they’re looking for – and who we really want to attend – are people with a giving spirit. All ages and abilities will be welcome!”

The need for volunteers remains as high as ever, but the commitment does not need to be huge – some organizations are just asking for an hour or two every month. And a volunteer does not necessarily need to be able to lift items, stand for a long time or drive far away; various opportunities solely involve filing paperwork, or inputting information into a computer, or providing wisdom or skills that aren’t found elsewhere in the organization.

“All we’re asking is for a chance to meet and talk – potential volunteers can then make up their own minds of what they want to do,” affirmed Roosa. “Let’s figure this out together!”

To find out more, call Roosa at 845-807-0255 or email her at monika.roosa@sullivanny.gov.