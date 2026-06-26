Inmate Nicholas Rossi Passes Away

The Utah Department of Corrections confirms the death of incarcerated individual Nicholas Rossi (also known as Nicholas Alahverdian).

Rossi was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 8:32 p.m. He was 38 years old.

Rossi died from complications of an existing medical condition after choosing to discontinue medical treatment.

This notification follows communication with Rossi’s family and his victims.

Rossi was serving a cumulative sentence of 10 years to life for two counts of First Degree Felony Rape.