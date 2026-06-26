New Text Scam

The South Kingstown Police Department has received questions regarding recent text messages inviting residents to participate in a survey about issues affecting South Kingstown.

We contacted Dynata, the company identified in the message, in an effort to verify the survey. While Dynata is a legitimate market research company that conducts surveys by text message and telephone, they were unable to confirm whether this specific survey was legitimate. We can also confirm that the survey was not sent on behalf of the Town of South Kingstown.

As with any unsolicited text message, we encourage residents to use caution before clicking on links or providing personal information. As a best practice, if you are not comfortable with the source or legitimacy of a message, you can always choose to ignore it.

A few extra seconds of caution can go a long way toward keeping you and your personal information safe online.



