Indian Lake Hydrilla Treatment Scheduled for July 20

The next hydrilla treatment at Indian Lake is scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026. An airboat will be used to apply herbicide treatments designed to control hydrilla, an aggressive invasive aquatic plant that can spread quickly and disrupt the lake’s natural ecosystem. This work will help limit its spread, protect native plant growth and support the long-term health of Indian Lake.

South Kingstown received a $155,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Bay and Watershed Restoration Fund to support the 2025–2026 treatments. This effort follows the first year of treatment led by RIDEM and is part of a $280,000 project. Learn more about the impacts of invasive hydrilla at https://dem.ri.gov/hydrilla.