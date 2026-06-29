Shield Introduces the First Governed AI Agent Designed to Close Compliance Alerts Autonomously

Shield adds two new AI agents to AmplifAI

With new Alert Closure and Language Expansion Agents, AmplifAI becomes first agentic compliance suite to bring governed action across every language

Together, these agents give compliance programs the coverage and capacity they need to operate with confidence across channels, languages and alerts.” — Tamar Sharir, Chief Product Officer, Shield

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield, the global Communication Risk Management platform for financial services, today added two new AI agents to AmplifAI , its agentic suite for digital communications surveillance and investigations. The Alert Closure Agent extends the suite’s reach from detecting and investigating risk to resolving it, while the Language Expansion Agent takes surveillance from limited coverage of monitored languages to full coverage of all languages. Together, AmplifAI provides an industry-first approach that equips compliance teams with a comprehensive set of AI agents that span the full surveillance lifecycle.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for compliance. Regulatory expectations around AI governance, explainability, and language coverage continue to expand, while operational pressures remain acute. The average financial institution generates roughly one million Level 1 alerts annually, yet fewer than 0.02% progress beyond initial review, and 93% of firms identify false positives as a meaningful operational challenge. Across the industry, agentic AI is increasingly being recognized as the next major evolution in compliance technology, shifting the focus from systems that identify risk to systems that can help resolve it (1LoD, 2026 Surveillance Benchmarking Survey). But for regulated firms, autonomous action alone is not enough. AI must be explainable, auditable, and defensible, with human oversight and full decision transparency built in.AmplifAI’s two newest agents address these pressures directly.The Alert Closure Agent evaluates flagged communications across message content, risk language, and full conversation context to determine whether an alert reflects genuine compliance concern. Where context clearly establishes no risk is present, the agent closes the alert, with use of the agent in customer evaluations resulting in a 77.3% reduction of false positives.The agent is built to remove only contextually clear false positives -- a gap that current surveillance tools miss, but that should not require the attention of a human reviewer -- allowing them to direct their attention toward risk that warrants it. Full transparency and oversight are maintained, with closure reasoning recorded in the alert detail, every closed alert reopenable, and QA workflow steps configurable, ensuring that the agent operates under continuous human oversight rather than as a standalone decision-maker.The Language Expansion Agent addresses a separate, longstanding gap in communications surveillance. Multilingual blind spots are no longer defensible: coverage is an explicit and growing regulatory expectation, and firms operating across borders cannot assume their current monitoring captures risk across all languages used within employee communications. The Language Expansion Agent proactively identifies risk across unmonitored or rare languages, bringing all communications within a firm’s compliance perimeter regardless of the languages selected for monitoring.Together, the two agents broaden AmplifAI's coverage across detection, investigation, and governed resolution. The suite already includes a Noise Reduction Agent and Coverage Expansion Agent for enhanced detection, a Risk Reasoning Agent for at-a-glance triage and analysis, and Shiela, an agentic assistant for natural-language queries and investigation. The Alert Closure and Language Expansion Agents extend Shield’s multi-agent layer natively across the platform into resolution, delivering a suite that covers every stage of the surveillance lifecycle.“Financial services compliance is entering a new era,” said Shiran Weitzman, CEO of Shield. “While the industry has continued to focus on AI for individual tasks, such as classifying a message or flagging a keyword, AmplifAI represents a different vision: a coordinated system of specialized agents that reasons across the full surveillance lifecycle, from detection through to resolution. These two new agents are a first step toward a more sustainable compliance model, built for autonomy where needed and to keep human judgment at the center. AmplifAI is what responsible innovation looks like in a regulated industry.”"For years, compliance leaders have been forced to make tradeoffs between scale, coverage, and operational efficiency, all of which are becoming increasingly difficult to justify,” said Tamar Sharir, Chief Product Officer of Shield. “Shield's new agents are designed to remove those constraints. Together, these agents give compliance programs the coverage and capacity they need to operate with confidence across channels, languages and alerts.”With an advanced multi-agent approach built for compliance, Shield’s platform has previously been recognized in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Architecture and Extensibility, SynPulse's 2026 AI in Compliance report, the AI Fintech100, and GreySpark's AI in Surveillance research.The Alert Closure Agent and Language Expansion Agent are available now as part of the AmplifAI suite, with the Alert Closure Agent already in deployment with a Tier 1 financial institution.To learn more about how Shield's AmplifAI suite closes some of the fastest-growing gaps in communications surveillance, visit https://www.shieldfc.com/amplifai or contact Shield to request a demo.About ShieldShield is the industry’s award-winning digital communications governance and archiving solution, purpose-built for financial institutions. Shield’s comprehensive platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance intuitively, efficiently, and securely.Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner and ranked a Top 3 Vendor in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communication Governance and Archiving, Shield continues to earn industry recognition for its innovation and growth. The company was named to the AIFinTech100 2026 list of the world’s most innovative AI solution providers for financial services, received the Best eComms Surveillance Solution award from the TradingTech Insight Awards, and was included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, underscoring its rapid global expansion and market leadership. For more information, visit www.shieldfc.com

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