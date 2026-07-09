VyStar Credit Union Expands Partnership with FMSI to Advance Branch Performance Strategy

VyStar Credit Union Expands Partnership with FMSI

Credit union joins FMSI's AI analytics beta program to enhance member experience and strengthen branch performance

By using data to better understand how our branches operate, we can make smarter decisions that improve service, reduce wait times and create a more consistent, accessible experience for every member.” — Corey Kreuter, VP Member Experience Support Systems, VyStar Credit Union

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VyStar Credit Union, an FMSI client since 2018, is expanding its use of FMSI’s workforce and branch optimization platform to give branch teams deeper insight into performance across its network, helping members receive faster, more consistent service both in-branch and online.As part of the expanded partnership, VyStar will join FMSI’s beta program for new AI-driven analytics, giving teams better visibility so they can serve members more effectively. Providing clearer insight into branch performance and service opportunities enables teams to take more informed action while strengthening the overall member experience.The expansion comes as VyStar continues to see strong appointment-based scheduling activity across its branches, a trend the credit union has maintained even as appointment volume has leveled off as member preferences continue to evolve. VyStar remains focused on expanding digital and self-service options while ensuring members continue to have flexible, convenient ways to access support, whether they prefer in-branch, online or by appointment.“Our focus is always on delivering a better experience for our members, which is why we are excited about this next step with FMSI,” said Corey Kreuter, VP Member Experience Support Systems Product Management, VyStar Credit Union. “By using data to better understand how our branches operate, we can make smarter decisions that improve service, reduce wait times, and create a more consistent, accessible experience for every member, whether online or in person.”“VyStar has built a strong operational foundation and continues to evolve how it uses data, moving beyond day-to-day branch operations to uncover insights that help guide what comes next,” said Jacob Reeves, general manager, FMSI. “That's exactly the conversation our AI analytics work is built for, and we're glad VyStar is one of the first credit unions helping shape it.”About FMSIFMSI helps banks and credit unions drive revenue through their branches. For more than 20 years, the company has provided branch performance and workforce management software that gives financial institutions better visibility into how their branches actually operate — from appointment scheduling and lobby management to staff scheduling and analytics. FMSI relaunched in late 2025 and currently serves more than 140 financial institutions across the United States. For more information, visit www.fmsi.com About VyStar Credit UnionVyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

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