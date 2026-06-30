Goodbuy Registers as a CUSO, Secures $1 Million from Four Credit Union Investors

CUSO registration and investment signal credit union commitment to small business growth

Becoming a CUSO is a foundational milestone for us. It means we're not just a vendor to credit unions. We're part of the ecosystem.” — Cara Oppenheimer, CEO and co-founder, Goodbuy

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodbuy, the small business marketplace platform built for credit unions, has registered as a credit union service organization (CUSO), formalizing the company's structural alignment with the movement it was built to serve. Alongside the CUSO registration, Goodbuy has closed $1 million in investment from four credit union partners: One Washington Financial (OWF), Reseda Group, Maps Credit Union and Together Credit Union.The milestone reflects a growing recognition that credit unions are sitting on one of the biggest untapped opportunities in financial services: small business. Goodbuy's Community Commerce platform gives credit unions the tools to acquire new business relationships, grow SMB deposits, increase card spend and reactivate accounts that have gone dormant."Becoming a CUSO is a foundational milestone for us," said Cara Oppenheimer, CEO and co-founder of Goodbuy. "It means we're not just a vendor to credit unions, we're part of the ecosystem. This investment from four credit union partners signals that credit unions are ready to build this together, not just buy it.”For participating credit unions, the platform connects a credit union’s member base directly with its small business account holders through a white-label marketplace. Small businesses get access to a qualified local customer base. Members save up to 20% shopping at participating businesses. Credit unions grow deposits, drive non-interest income and build a more competitive small business portfolio."Small businesses are the backbone of credit union communities, but most credit unions have had no real way to show up for them beyond holding the account," said Cary Telander Fortin, co-founder of Goodbuy. "With Goodbuy, credit unions can acquire new business relationships, grow SMB deposits and turn their member base into a real growth channel for local businesses.”The CUSO structure allows credit unions to invest in and formally partner with Goodbuy under a structure they already know. The designation also carries a meaningful commitment: CUSOs are required to derive at least 50% of their business from credit unions, a threshold that formally aligns Goodbuy's growth with the movement it serves.“Credit unions have long seen the small business opportunity, but scalable growth solutions have been missing,” said Ben Maxim, COO, Reseda Group. “Goodbuy gives credit unions a practical way to drive growth for their business members. That clarity is what led Reseda Group to invest. We see this as an important part of the ecosystem's future.”Scott Daukas, Principal at One Washington Financial, has joined Goodbuy's board of directors."Small business is the most underleveraged opportunity in the credit union space," said Daukas. "Members want their credit union to show up for their business the way they show up for their personal finances, and until now, the tools to make that happen just haven't existed. Goodbuy is changing that, and I joined this board because I want to help drive it."The investment and CUSO registration follow a series of milestones for Goodbuy, including its selection as the 2024 NACUSO "Next Big Idea" winner, acceptance into Velera's Fintech Engagement Program and a proof-of-concept deployment with WSECU.About GoodbuyFounded in 2021, Goodbuy is a CUSO and small business marketplace platform built for credit unions. Its white-label marketplace -- online and in-person -- connects credit union members with local small businesses, giving those businesses access to a qualified customer base they can't reach through traditional marketing. For credit unions, the platform drives new business account acquisition, grows existing relationships and generates growth in business deposits and non-interest income. Members save up to 20% shopping at participating businesses, creating value across the credit union and the community it serves. For more information, visit trygoodbuy.com

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