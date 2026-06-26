Protect Your Loved Ones from Extreme Heat this Summer

Jackson, Miss. — Most of the state is expected to see a heat index in the triple-digits this weekend. As we welcome July and all its sunny possibilities, we must prepare for the potential dangers that come with the hottest month of the year (a distinction it shares with August). The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is cautioning you to not only protect yourself from long days of scorching heat but to also take precautions to ensure your most vulnerable loved ones – who cannot always take care of themselves – are safe this summer.

Consider these facts: A child left in a hot car can die of heat stroke within 15 minutes. The elderly are more susceptible to heat-related health problems. Heat stroke can happen to anyone, especially those working or exercising outside. During a heat stroke, the body's temperature rises quickly, its sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. If emergency help is not provided, it can cause death or permanent disability. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,220 people in the United States die from extreme heat annually.

Protect yourself and others from heat stroke by:

Drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated drinks.

Always checking the back seat. Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. Temperatures can soar to 125 degrees in less than 15 minutes in a hot car.

Checking on seniors and vulnerable adults frequently.

Warning signs of heat stroke may include the following:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees, orally)

Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion

If heat stroke happens:

Call 911 for immediate medical assistance and get the victim out of the sun or heat.

Cool the victim rapidly using whatever methods you can.

Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until it drops to 101-102 degrees.

If emergency help is delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.

For more tips on protecting yourself from the Mississippi heat, visit msdh.ms.gov/heat.