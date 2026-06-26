What Does the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District Do?

Many people know that water is important, but fewer know who helps manage the groundwater that supplies our homes, farms, businesses, and industries. That’s where the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District (NPGCD) comes in.

The NPGCD was created to help conserve, protect, and manage the Ogallala Aquifer, the primary source of water for much of the Texas Panhandle. The District works to ensure that groundwater remains available for future generations while supporting the needs of today’s communities and economy.

One of the most common questions we hear is, “Who gets the water?” The answer may surprise you. Whether the water is being used by a dairy, a farm, a city, or another permitted user, the District’s rules treat everyone the same. Each groundwater production unit (GPU) is allowed an annual production rate of 1.5 acre-feet of groundwater per acre of land within the GPU.

An acre-foot is the amount of water needed to cover one acre of land with one foot of water. It equals about 325,851 gallons. By applying the same production rate to all permitted users, the District helps ensure fairness and responsible management of our shared groundwater resource.

In addition to managing groundwater production, the NPGCD monitors water levels, collects groundwater data, supports water conservation programs, conducts educational outreach, and partners with local communities to promote efficient water use.

Groundwater is a valuable resource that supports our way of life in the Texas Panhandle. Through careful management and conservation, the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District is working to help ensure that this resource remains available for generations to come.