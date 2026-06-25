VanWoerkom bill to make child care cost-sharing program permanent passes House

The Michigan House has voted to advance state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom’s plan to help working families afford child care while strengthening the state’s workforce by permanently establishing Michigan’s successful Tri-Share Child Care Program.

VanWoerkom’s House Bill 6043 would place the Tri-Share program into state law and dedicate a fund for it within the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential.

“Too many Michigan parents are forced to make impossible choices because child care costs continue to climb,” said VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores). “Families need affordable child care to stay in the workforce, advance their careers, and provide for their children. This plan helps lift that burden while creating stronger partnerships between employers and employees.”

The Tri-Share program helps eligible workers pay for licensed child care through a unique three-way partnership. Under the current model, child care expenses are split evenly between the state, participating employers, and employees, reducing costs for families while helping businesses attract and retain workers.

The program has operated through annual state budget appropriations and language, but its future depends on lawmakers renewing that authority each year. VanWoerkom said putting the program into statute will provide greater certainty for participating families, employers, and child care providers.

“Families and employers shouldn’t have to wonder every year whether this program will still exist,” VanWoerkom said. “By making it a permanent part of state law, we’re providing stability for the people who rely on it and ensuring this successful program can continue helping Michigan families for years to come.”

VanWoerkom noted that workforce shortages remain a challenge across many industries, and child care accessibility continues to be one of the biggest barriers preventing parents from entering or remaining in the workforce.

“Employers across Michigan are looking for ways to support their workers and fill open positions,” VanWoerkom said. “This is a practical solution that benefits everyone involved. Parents receive help with child care costs, employers gain a more stable workforce, and children receive care in licensed settings.”

House Bill 6043 now moves to the state Senate for further consideration.