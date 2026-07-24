Rep. DeBoer’s record education funding plan signed into law

Legislator: Not only are we prioritizing more funds for education, we’re also spending it smarter

State Rep. Nancy DeBoer is tasked with more than just representing the people of the greater Holland area at the state capital. As chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, she is also tasked with ensuring every student across Michigan has what is needed to succeed.

While the overall state budget is notably smaller than last year – thanks to targeted cuts to waste and abuse within state government that DeBoer supported to protect Michiganders from tax increases both now and in the future – more funding is being dedicated to education than ever before in Michigan’s history. The plan bolsters schools with a $250 per-student increase, bringing Michigan’s classroom funding to $10,300 per student.

“Since my first day in office it’s been among my top priorities to improve our state’s education system and lift up each and every child so they can be all they can be,” DeBoer said. “We investigate what’s working and what’s not, and implement plans to make improvements to the system where it’s needed. We’re spending smarter.”

One of the most significant changes included in the budget stems from DeBoer’s long-running effort to tackle Michigan’s literacy crisis through science of reading instruction. As part of the bipartisan budget agreement, a plan DeBoer spearheaded was signed into law. As a result, all teacher preparation programs will include science of reading training and kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers will receive evidence-based literacy training over the coming years.

The budget builds on those reforms with additional investments in literacy initiatives, including teacher training in strategies to help students with dyslexia and $50 million for tutoring and other reading interventions for struggling readers.

“I cannot overstate how important this work is,” DeBoer said. “For years, Michigan’s reading scores have moved in the wrong direction and too many students have been left behind. Reading is the foundation for everything else students do in school. When children learn to read, they gain the ability and confidence to learn anything. That’s why I’ve worked so hard to bring science of reading practices to Michigan classrooms, and I’m proud we’ve finally made that goal a reality.”

The budget also expands dual enrollment opportunities, continues teacher fellowship programs and maintains support for school safety and mental health services, all with responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

“I am excited for the positive impact this budget will have on our students’ education,” DeBoer said.

The Fiscal Year 2027 budget begins Oct. 1.