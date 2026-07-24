Gov. Whitmer signs Harris plan to protect retirement benefits for county employees continuing to serve

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week signed state Rep. Mike Harris’ plan to allow dedicated public servants to continue serving their communities without risking their hard-earned retirement benefits.

“With the governor’s support, Michigan’s most dedicated public servants can continue giving back in retirement without risking their hard-earned retirement benefits,” said Harris, R-Waterford. “I’m grateful to Gov. Whitmer and my fellow lawmakers for prioritizing this truly common-sense fix to what was a significant snag in state law. Departments across our state are facing devastating shortages. Looking to retirees may not be the long-term solution, but these knowledgeable and experienced professionals can help bridge the gap until a more permanent solution is available. If retirees want to continue giving back, we should let them; no strings attached.”

Across Michigan, county sheriff’s offices and prosecutor’s offices are facing significant staffing challenges. These shortages impact public safety, delay case processing, and place added strain on the professionals already serving our communities. At the same time, retired professionals with years of experience are willing and able to help, but state rules prevented them from doing so.

The newly signed state law allows retired county employees, including those who worked in sheriff’s offices and prosecutor’s offices, to return to public service without forfeiting their retirement benefits.

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