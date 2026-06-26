Maine DOE Update – June 26, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Three Maine Educators Honored as 2026 Alternative Education Educator of the Year Awardees

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the Alternative Education Association of Maine (AEA) in celebrating three outstanding educators as the recipients of the 2026 Alternative Education Educator of the Year Award. This annual award honors alternative educators who make a meaningful and lasting impact on students, create innovative learning opportunities, and demonstrate a strong commitment to advocating for students and the field of alternative education. | More

Maine Middle and High School Students Invited to Join the 2026-2027 NASA TechRise Student Challenge

The national education platform Future Engineers has invited Maine middle and high school students to join the 2026-2027 NASA TechRise Student Challenge. This nationwide contest invites students in grades 6 through 12 to team up with their classmates to design an experiment under the guidance of an educator. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

How Mountain Valley Middle School Built an Alternative Education Program from the Ground Up

At Mountain Valley Middle School, students in the alternative education program begin each day with breakfast before heading to the gym to reset, move, and prepare for learning. They then gather in a morning circle to review schedules, discuss upcoming activities, reflect on current events, and practice strategies for managing stress and conflict. Co-alternative education teachers Shane Smith and Anthony Mazza use these routines to create consistency, strengthen relationships, and set a positive tone for the day. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Schedule for the 2026-2027 Transformational Leaders’ Network Opportunity for Principals

The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) is a practical, relationship-centered professional learning opportunity for principals to enhance their leadership practice and strengthen outcomes for schools and communities. The TLN occurs through a series of in-person and remote/regional meetings offered across the state during the school year. All principals, from the novice to the veteran, from large suburban schools to small rural schools, are invited to participate. | More

Leading Early Learning Fellowship: A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

As more Maine elementary schools expand their preschool offerings and implement whole-student approaches across the pre-K through grade 3 span, elementary administrators have expressed a need for professional learning tailored to early learning leadership. In response, the Maine DOE created the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, a dynamic professional learning series designed to meet these needs and support leadership development. Since its launch in 2021, the Fellowship has served five cohorts of elementary school leaders. The next Leading Early Learning Fellowship cohort will launch during the 2026-2027 school year. Applications will be accepted through July 10, 2026. | More

REMINDER: Registration Open for ElevatED 2026: Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference

Registration is now open for ElevatED 2026, a dynamic summer professional learning experience designed to inspire, connect, and support Maine’s education workforce through meaningful collaboration and practical learning opportunities. | More

Teach Maine Center to Host Maine Educators Summer Camp for Integrating the Arts

The Teach Maine Center is hosting the first annual Maine Educators Summer Camp for Integrating the Arts on Tuesday, August 18, through Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at Camp Encore/Coda in the town of Sweden. This two-day visual and performance arts summer conference will bring educators together to explore the power of arts integration and its impact on teaching and learning. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.