396 Million Free School Meals Served Statewide

To mark the end of the school year, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 396 million free school meals have been served in schools statewide. Governor Hochul’s Universal School Meals Program, launched last year, guarantees every student in New York State access to a healthy breakfast and lunch at participating schools, helping them thrive in and out of the classroom. By eliminating any financial requirements to receive this benefit, New York State has leveled the playing field by taking the burden off of families.

“It’s simple: No kid should go hungry, which is why we introduced free school meals statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “Making sure students have access to healthy meals improves their mental wellbeing and their academic performance. At a time when families are concerned about the affordability of everyday items, New York is proud to support our children’s success and bring down costs for families statewide.”

For the 2025-2026 academic year, New York has:

Delivered more than 396 million free school meals to New York students

Helped families statewide save up to $450 million per month on grocery costs

The FY27 Enacted Budget included $395 million for school meals, a $55 million year-to-year increase, requiring all school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools that participate in the national school lunch and breakfast program to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all students regardless of their families’ income. Under this program, the State will pay the student’s share of costs for all meals served to students not already receiving free meals.

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Every student deserves access to healthy, nutritious meals every school day. Through our partnership with Governor Hochul and schools across New York, the State Education Department is proud to administer the Universal School Meals Program, helping ensure students arrive in the classroom ready to learn. By providing free breakfast and lunch to every child, we are supporting student well-being, strengthening academic success, easing financial burdens on families, and building healthier, more equitable school communities across our state.”