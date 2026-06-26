Doubling the Empire State Service Corps

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Empire State Service Corps will double in size, growing from 500 to 1,000 available spots and will include new program areas to meet New York’s most pressing needs. This expansion was proposed in Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State Agenda to increase capacity and to assist in new areas such as disaster recovery. Demand for the program has significantly outpaced the number of available spots, with applications exceeding the number of campus spots 4:1. Growth will help SUNY meet the widespread demand for paid service opportunities, and these positions will be distributed to every corner of the state, including areas that traditionally have had few AmeriCorps opportunities.

“The Empire State Service Corps supports local communities across New York State, while engaging students in meaningful paid service opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “With the expansion of the SUNY Service Corps, even more students will have the ability to give back to local communities and secure life-changing experience and on-the-job training as they prepare for a wide range of careers.”

Students participating in the Empire State Service Corps dedicate at least 300 hours to engage in paid community service and convene regularly to share and learn from each other’s experiences. As New York State’s largest AmeriCorps program, participating students who complete 300 service hours also receive an AmeriCorps Segal Education Award of up to $1,400 for their service.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The Empire State Service Corps empowers SUNY students to give back, learn on the job, and uplift others. This impactful and empowering program is available as a result of Governor Hochul’s vision, and we thank her, the State Legislature, and the SUNY Board of Trustees for their support. By doubling the SUNY Service Corps, Governor Hochul is providing more SUNY students throughout the state with the opportunity to support local communities and be ready to step up in times of crisis, while building civic connections and career readiness.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Empire State Service Corps has provided SUNY students with life-changing experiences and opportunities, and has become a national model for student service organizations. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to the SUNY Service Corps and all of the students and New Yorkers who benefit from this essential program.”

The Empire State Service Corps was launched in Fall 2024, thanks to Governor Hochul’s investment of $2.75 million allocation included in the FY25 Enacted State Budget. The first cohort of Empire State Service Corps and Empire State Summer Service Corps members logged a combined 102,343 service hours during the 2024-25 program, serving 74,638 New Yorkers. Empire State Summer Service Corps members also supported 200 new SNAP application submissions during the Summer 2025 session. Doubling funding in the FY27 Enacted State Budget to $5.5 million, Governor Hochul will ensure that the Empire State Service Corps has 1,000 available spots for SUNY students to give back to their communities in a variety of service-focused opportunities.

Focus areas Empire State Service Corps members traditionally work in include:

Civil Discourse and Civic Engagement:

Students will serve either on or off campus with organizations such as local nonprofits related to civic engagement and civil discourse, including nonpartisan voter outreach and voter registration.

Education:

K-12 Tutoring: Students will partner with local school districts for regular tutoring sessions with students in the community who need more academic support. In addition, thanks to support from the Ibis Group, 25 Corps Members will receive training in the Science of Reading to support literacy in schools.

Students will partner with local school districts for regular tutoring sessions with students in the community who need more academic support. In addition, thanks to support from the Ibis Group, 25 Corps Members will receive training in the Science of Reading to support literacy in schools. Early Childhood Education: Students will serve at a host site dedicated to early childhood education and/or development (for example, daycare or Head Start centers).

Students will serve at a host site dedicated to early childhood education and/or development (for example, daycare or Head Start centers). Student Success Coaching: Students will work with elementary, middle and high school students to support academic achievement and combat common challenges external to academics like addressing chronic absenteeism, access to socio-emotional learning, mentoring and mental health support.

Economic Opportunity:

FAFSA Completion: Students will serve local communities, in visits to local high schools and through work on campus, to support students in completing the FAFSA or other financial aid forms

Healthy Futures:

Food Insecurity/SNAP & Basic Needs: Students will serve on or off campus supporting students and others with SNAP outreach as well as basic needs support (which could include shifts at a campus food pantry) or with other food insecurity-aligned work.

Students will serve on or off campus supporting students and others with SNAP outreach as well as basic needs support (which could include shifts at a campus food pantry) or with other food insecurity-aligned work. Independent Living: Students will promote independence and quality of life for aging populations and individuals with alternative abilities.

Students will promote independence and quality of life for aging populations and individuals with alternative abilities. Justice-Impacted Support: Students will support reentry and stability by connecting justice-impacted individuals to resources, opportunities and community networks.

Students will support reentry and stability by connecting justice-impacted individuals to resources, opportunities and community networks. Mental Health Support: Students will be trained to serve as a mental health educator, supporting peers or community members either on- or off-campus with building strong mental health practices and overall wellness initiatives. Students will promote well-being by expanding access to mental health resources, prevention efforts and supportive services.

Environmental Stewardship:

Sustainability: Students will serve in campus roles and with local nonprofits and State agencies on sustainability work, such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, and sustainability outreach.

Students will serve in campus roles and with local nonprofits and State agencies on sustainability work, such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, and sustainability outreach. Climate Action: Students will advance long-term climate initiatives through research, education and resilience-building that support healthier communities (e.g. supporting local municipalities, climate-focused campus initiatives, climate outreach campaigns, etc.)

Veterans Affairs & Military Families Outreach: Students will serve at host sites dedicated to supporting active military or veterans’ affairs for individuals, families, or affiliated groups through outreach, resource connection, and responsive services.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “For too many students, volunteering in their community is a luxury they cannot afford. Nevertheless, volunteerism and improving our community better should be encouraged. This program actively works towards that. It opens service to every student, not only the ones who can work without a paycheck. I thank Governor Hochul, Chancellor King and the SUNY Board of Trustees for enhancing the Corps.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “I'm thrilled to see the growth of the Empire State Service Corps program, which will prepare even more SUNY students for the future. Since the formation of ESSC, student interest in this program has only grown. Immersing yourself in our communities provides students with a well-rounded, community-focused mindset while completing service, and giving back to our neighbors across New York State. I want to thank Chancellor King, the SUNY Board of Trustees, and Governor Hochul for their ongoing support to continue expanding paid-service and experiential learning opportunities to students across the state.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Expanding the Empire State Service Corps is an investment in both our communities and the next generation of New Yorkers. By doubling the number of available positions, we are giving more SUNY students the opportunity to gain valuable real-world experience while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Service builds leadership, strengthens communities and prepares students for successful careers. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the tremendous demand for this program and for ensuring that students across every region of our state have the opportunity to serve, learn and lead.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “Doubling the capacity of the Empire State Service Corps — New York State’s largest AmeriCorps program — will allow students to assist in more areas such as disaster recovery, alongside the civic engagement, education, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families outreach programs. Participants earn a stipend of up to $1,400 as they accrue at least 300 hours for their service while gaining hands-on experience serving different communities. The expansion of the ESSC program in the Enacted State Budget through fiscal year 2027 is made possible thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and my colleagues in the State Legislature.”

Assemblymember Michael Cashman said, “I am thrilled that we will be doubling the Empire State Service Corps program. We have already seen great success come from this innovative program, and as the former Chair of the New York State Commission on National and Community Service and a longtime supporter of AmeriCorps programs, I am certain this expansion will further encourage even more students to give back and pursue continued service later in life.”

The Empire State Service Corps is part of SUNY’s ongoing efforts to support New Yorkers in need and promote civics and service opportunities among SUNY students. In March, Governor Hochul announced that applications were open for the third year of the Empire State Service Corps program, which will begin in Fall 2026. Also in March, Chancellor King and SUNY Service Corps members from throughout the Capital Region held a day of service at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to prepare meal kits to support New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity. In January, members of the Empire State Service Corps assembled literacy kits as part of a day of service to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In November 2025, Empire State Service Corps members were mobilized to support their communities during Governor Hochul’s Day of Hunger Action, and they provided additional assistance during the food insecurity crisis.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY's 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, 12 Educational Opportunity Centers, over 30 ATTAIN digital literacy labs, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.7 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and annually one in three New Yorkers who earn a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.